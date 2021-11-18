On a day in which the Iowa State women’s basketball team seemingly could not miss, the Cyclones was able to secure a 98-76 road win over the Drake Bulldogs Thursday evening.
The Bulldogs raced out to a lead early on, pulling ahead to a 10-3 lead just three minutes into the game. An and-one and a second three-pointer of the quarter for Aubrey Joens gave her nine early points and her team a 11-10 lead. Aubrey finished the game with 18 points and five rebounds.
For the third consecutive game, Iowa State trailed after a quarter of play, this time due to a late Drake run to push the score to 25-17.
The Cyclones were able to turn the game around early on in the second. Ashley Joens drained three quick triples to begin the second quarter, closing the gap to just two.
The Joens sisters combined for 28 points and seven rebounds as Iowa State led 47-42 at the half.
The Cyclones slowly stretched out the lead to 14 points to end the third quarter, with strong shooting continuing to be the catalyst.
Iowa State closed out the game with ease in the fourth quarter, polishing off a second half in which it won by 17 points.
Ashley Joens put up some major stats including 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
With the team shooting 47.8 percent from the field along with an extremely high 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. Ashley also made some big contributions on defense with three steals for the game.
Despite the extremely high shooting numbers, Iowa State was outshot by a very small margin.
Emily Ryan, Aubrey Joens, Lexi Donarski and Denae Fritz each scored 12 or more points in the game, leading to the massive scoring performance for Iowa State.
