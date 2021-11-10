National Signing Day arrived Wednesday, allowing Iowa State women’s basketball commit Shantavia Dawkins to sign her National Letter of Intent to play with the team.
Dawkins announced her commitment to the Cyclones on April 2, marking the team’s lone recruit of the 2022 class.
Listed as 5-foot-10, Dawkins is a guard from Ontario, Can., who averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game with the Southwest Academy Prep Basketball team.
Head Coach Bill Fennelly likes what he has seen from Dawkins, believing that she can provide a spark for the team on both sides of the ball.
“She is explosive off the bounce and is a willing defender," Fennelly said in a press release about the signing. "We feel Shantavia can add to our guard court while giving us a different look at the position."
With Dawkings becoming the third Canadian recruit after Bridget Carleton and Izzi Zingaro, Fennelly has struck gold when recruiting out of Canada.
“She plays at an outstanding program at Southwest Academy in Canada. Canada did really, really good to Iowa State and I think Iowa State has been really good to Canada,” Fennelly said.
