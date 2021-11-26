A big first quarter guided the Iowa State women’s basketball team to a 75-59 win over Charlotte on Friday. The win advances the Cyclones to the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
The Cyclones dominated the opening quarter, leading 26-9, despite making just one three-pointer.
It was an extremely balanced quarter from an offensive perspective for the team, with five different players scoring four or more points. Defensively, Iowa State forced six turnovers in the quarter.
The struggles from deep continued for the Cyclones in the second, once again making just one shot from behind the arc. Even with a three minute long scoring drought, Iowa State was still able to hold onto a 15-point lead.
Ashley Joens led the team in the first half with 15 points and seven rebounds. Joens would finish the game with 27 points and 15 rebounds.
Charlotte took the third quarter as well, but thanks to a big lead that was built up early in the game, Iowa State still led by 10. Joens once again controlled the game in the third quarter as she pitched in 10 points and four rebounds.
Iowa State remained solid in the fourth quarter, taking the game by a final score of 75-59. Morgan Kane and Emily Ryan each cracked double digits, with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Steals have been a strongpoint to start the season for Iowa State, but the team was able to get a win with just three as a team on Friday.
The Cyclones play again at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and their opponent is still to be determined.
