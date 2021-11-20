Baylor volleyball once again defeated Iowa State in straight sets on Saturday during the regular season finale. The Cyclones hoped to head into Waco, Texas, and earn a win or two, but in the end came up short in both weekend matches.
Iowa State gave Baylor a scare in the opening set, battling to a tie at 16. Ultimately, Baylor went on a long run to take the set by a score of 25-19.
The problem was clear for the Cyclones early on, holding just a .034 hitting percentage after one set. Iowa State totaled just eight kills with seven errors heading into set two.
Baylor came out even stronger in the second, opening up a 13-9 lead, and did not look back. The Bears went on to take the set with ease, 25-18.
Things were not going according to plan over the first two sets for the Cyclones as Eleanor Holthaus led the team in kills with just six. Lauren Harrison picked apart the Cyclone defense, finishing the match with 18 kills on an outstanding .469 percentage.
The final set was much of the same for Baylor, leaping to a 12-7 to kick off the set. Iowa State was once again not able to string a big run together, resulting in the Bears coasting to another set win. The final score in set three was 25-19 in favor of Baylor.
Not only was Holthaus the only Cyclone to record more than six kills, but the team also did not have a player record more than a pair of blocks.
Iowa State finished the regular season with a record of 16-11, 8-8 in Big 12 Conference play. The Cyclones will now wait for the NCAA Selection Show at 7:30 p.m on November 28.
