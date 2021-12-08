No. 15 Iowa State took down No. 12 Iowa in the Cy-Hawk game 77-70 on Wednesday in Hilton Coliseum. The win is the Cyclones' first over the Hawkeyes since 2015.
Cyclone star Ashley Joens and Hawkeye star Caitlin Clark put on a show, combining for 52 points.
Ashley Joens could not find her shooting stroke to start the game, shooting 0-6 over the first three minutes of the game. Despite the early shooting struggles, six offensive rebounds over the opening five minutes helped Iowa State to an 8-6 lead.
A late steal and score by Emily Ryan allowed Iowa State to come away with a 19-17 lead. It was certain that this game would have all of the makings of a great game and it turned out to be just that.
Iowa State would open the quarter on a 12-3 scoring run. The Cyclones defense was everywhere to start the quarter, holding the Hawkeyes to just one basket in about three and a half minutes.
A 9-2 run from the Hawkeyes cut Iowa State’s lead to five points at the half. Clark scored eight points in the second quarter, and would finish her night with 26 points on 10-26 shooting.
Iowa once again went on a run to begin the second half, taking a 45-43 lead through five minutes. From that point on the battle that everyone expected began.
Shooting 7-13 in the third quarter, Iowa State inched out to a three point lead with just one quarter to play.
Monika Czinano kept Iowa in the game throughout the third quarter, recording 11 points over eight minutes of play.
Lexi Donarski opened the final frame with seven points, giving Iowa State a 70-61 lead with 4:29 to play.
Iowa State was able to hang onto the lead, thanks to a few late defensive stands and some late game free throws.
Ashley Joens led the Cyclones in the win, finishing the game with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
The Cyclones found scoring in many of their players as five scorers finished with over nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.