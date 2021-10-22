Iowa State head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch coached in the 500th match of her career on Friday but the Cyclones were ultimately unable to take the match against top-ranked Texas, losing in a 3-0 sweep.
Similar to Thursday’s match, Iowa State came out of the gates with the necessary energy to compete with Texas. The team relied much more on the play of outside hitter Annie Hatch and she delivered, recording a kill and two blocks as the team jumped out to an 8-3 lead.
Strong all-around play from the Longhorns allowed them to get back into the set, tying the score at 17. Texas eventually found its groove, going on an 8-1 run to finish the set with a 25-18 win.
Brionne Butler was the biggest factor in the Longhorns’ turnaround, recording six kills on seven swings to go along with a pair of blocks. Despite the late run by Texas to take the set, Iowa State showed signs of life at the net and serving the ball. During the loss on Thursday, Iowa State was out-blocked 17-4, but Texas only managed one more block than the Cyclones in the opening set on Friday.
The second set began with a pair of aces from freshman Brooke Stonestreet, and the team looked to build on this early momentum. Both teams battled in the second set but eventually Texas earned a 13-9 lead.
After using two timeouts nearly back-to-back, the Cyclones began to figure some things out, going on a 6-1 run to cut the Texas lead to 20-19. A couple of mistakes with fundamentals late in the set gave the win to Texas by a score of 25-22.
The first two sets for Iowa State were summed up by the hitting numbers. The Cyclones hit at just a .111 rate during the first set, committing 12 attack errors during that span. One of the major bright spots from the team was strong play from Eleanor Holthaus, scoring seven kills and three blocks during the two sets.
Iowa State started the third and final set on a 4-0 run, but two service errors and a couple of blocks from the Longhorns earned them an 8-6 lead. Slowly Texas began to extend its lead, pulling out to a 17-12 advantage. Late in the set Iowa State went on a run but the Longhorns would eventually claim the final set 25-22.
Annie Hatch and Eleanor Holthaus led the Iowa State attack, each recording nine kills. Candelaria Herrera and Alexis Engelbrecht also made major contributions, recording five blocks each.
Next up for the Cyclones is a pair of home matches versus West Virginia on Oct. 30 and 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.