Iowa State senior forward Solomon Young was asked Friday about whether he would use the extra year of eligibility given by a blanket waiver ahead of Senior Day against TCU on Saturday.
Young answered that he would not come back for another season.
Solomon Young: “I don’t plan on coming back.” @ISDsports— Zane Douglas (@zdouglas27) February 26, 2021
The redshirt senior has already played parts of five seasons, with his junior year ending early as he only played in four games, forcing a medical redshirt.
"I'm don't plan on coming back," Young said when asked what his decision would be.
When later asked on if he plans to pursue a professional career, Young confirmed that as the next step in his basketball career.
Young has become a big piece on Iowa State's team over the last couple years, averaging 9.8 and 10.6 points per game respectively.
He has also been a consistent rebounder, averaging 4.3 per game for his career and 4.9 this season.
"I think I'm gonna always remember just walking out those wide doors and seeing all the fans cheering at the Kansas games [...] just the environment, the vibe, how loud it gets — I think that's the first thing I'll think about," Young said. "The second thing I'll think about is how it felt like people treat me as family here and how comfortable it was being here."
Head Coach Steve Prohm said that Young was the first high school player that he signed as coach of Iowa State and had positive words for the redshirt senior.
"He's represented this program the right way and so, he'll be really missed," Prohm said. "He knows we're here for him if he ever needs anything."
"It's really exciting he gets his mom a chance to be here tomorrow."
Young has four more games left, three of which were rescheduled games. TCU and Texas are the first two games and will be his last two home games as a member of the Cyclones.
