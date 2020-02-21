To kick off the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina, the Cyclones went head to head against Elon, crushing the Phoenixes 10-0, ending the game early in the fifth inning.
Within the five innings, Cyclones were able to get on base and score every inning against Elon. Playing as a team, they were able to advance women on base, earning runs each inning.
Janessa Jasso performed near perfect on the mound, letting up one hit and seven strikeouts against Elon, clinching the shutout for the Cyclones.
The Phoenixes made many defensive errors during the game, allowing Iowa State to take advantage of those opportunities. Sami Williams started her team off strong, sliding one passed first base and making her way to second base after a fielding error by Elon, putting the Cyclones on the board early.
In the second inning, the Cyclones pulled ahead 7-0 with runs earned from Simpson, Williams, Carli Spelhaug, Carter and Schaben.
To close out the game in the top of the 5th, after giving the Phoenixes a chance to come back, Ranches and Schaben both scored, putting the Cyclones ahead 10-0.
The Cyclones will face No. 8 Michigan Saturday morning in hopes to find another win in this weekend in Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.