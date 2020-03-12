The LMU Softball Tournament, which Cyclone softball was slated to compete in this weekend, has been canceled.
Loyola Marymount University canceled the tournament because of precautions related to coronavirus, according to the Cyclone Athletics announcement.
More information will be announced about scheduling as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.