The Cyclones lost to Georgia Tech 3-1 in the first game of the day. Freshman Pitcher Ellie Spelhaug started the game but got off to a rough start by allowing three runs in the span of two innings.
Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton made a switch at pitcher, putting Karlie Charles in for Ellie Spelhaug in the top of third inning.
Once again the Cyclones offense looked good in the first inning, but the offense couldn't get any more runs for the rest of the game.
The second game, the Cyclones closed out the Yellow Jackets with a 4-3 win in the seventh inning.
The Cyclone offense came back to alive with both Sami Williams and Logan Schaben putting one over the fence in the first inning.
The Cyclones scored again in the second inning on an RBI single from Carli Spelhaug.
The Cyclones allowed a three-run home run in the sixth inning, but Ellie Spelhaug closed out Georgia Tech to split the doubleheader.
