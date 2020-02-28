IMG_1411.jpg

Iowa State Senior Catcher Kaylee Bosworth bats during the Iowa State vs South Dakota softball game held at the Cyclone Sports Complex April 2. The Cyclones had three home run hits and defeated the Coyotes 9-1.

The Cyclones lost to Georgia Tech 3-1 in the first game of the day. Freshman Pitcher Ellie Spelhaug started the game but got off to a rough start by allowing three runs in the span of two innings.

Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton made a switch at pitcher, putting Karlie Charles in for Ellie Spelhaug in the top of third inning.

Once again the Cyclones offense looked good in the first inning, but the offense couldn't get any more runs for the rest of the game.

Softball Kansas_MG_9966.jpg

Iowa State players celebrates after an uncaught third strike. Iowa State vs Kansas game took place on May 3. The Cyclones defeated the Jayhawks 3-2.

The second game, the Cyclones closed out the Yellow Jackets with a 4-3 win in the seventh inning.

IMG_1432.jpg

An Iowa State player waits on second base for a hit during the Iowa State vs. South Dakota softball game held at the Cyclone Sports Complex on April 2. The Cyclones had three home run hits and defeated the Coyotes 9-1.

The Cyclone offense came back to alive with both Sami Williams and Logan Schaben putting one over the fence in the first inning.

The Cyclones scored again in the second inning on an RBI single from Carli Spelhaug.

The Cyclones allowed a three-run home run in the sixth inning, but Ellie Spelhaug closed out Georgia Tech to split the doubleheader.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.