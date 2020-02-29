During the second day of the 1-75 Challenge, the Cyclones went head to head with Kennesaw State, losing the first game 3-4. They found their redemption, defeating the Owls 7-4 in the second game of the day.
The freshmen Cyclones didn't fail to represent. Carli Spelhaug kicked off the day for her team with a home run to right-center and the Cyclones took the lead early on in the first inning.
Iowa State couldn't keep the Owl's out in the second inning. Kennesaw State earned a pair of runs due to poor Cyclone defense, tying up the game.
After Kennesaw State stole the momentum, the Cyclones had a hard time fighting back and the Owls scored again in the third inning. But in the top of the fifth inning, Logan Schaben came in hot, putting another run on the board for the Cyclones.
Kennesaw State scored again in the sixth inning putting them ahead and ending the game 4-3.
In the second game against Kennesaw Owls, the Cyclones secured a win 7-4 to end the day but the Owls put up a fight early on.
The Owls earned two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Cyclones fought back. Kasey Simpson had the first run for the Cyclones, giving them momentum.
Going into the fifth inning the Cyclones held the lead by two runs. With Hannah Carter and Mikayla Ramos on base, Carli Spelhaug singled to the left side allowing Carter to score.
To finish it off for the Cyclones, Sami Williams smacked a 2-run double to right field.
The Cyclones ended the double header defeating the Kennesaw Owl's 7-4. Iowa State will play in the last game of the tournament against Georgia State at noon Sunday.
