The Iowa State softball team heads to Boca Raton, Florida, Friday through Sunday for the FAU Strikeout Cancer Tournament.
The Cyclones will take on Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Ole Miss twice each at the tournament, but will only be playing against Missouri once throughout the tournament.
“We are coming into our second week healthy, ready to play and focused on maturing and playing better with each game this weekend,” Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton said.
The team will begin play Friday against Ole Miss at 10 a.m. followed by FAU at 3 p.m.
On Saturday, Iowa State will compete bright and early against Missouri at 8:30 a.m and for a second time, against FAU at 1:30 p.m.
For a second time, on Sunday, the Cyclones compete against Ole Miss at 8:30 a.m.
“We are always wanting to work on getting better and continuing to grow as a team with every practice and each tournament,” Pinkerton said.
Iowa State had its season opener last weekend at the Doc Halverson UNI Dome Tournament in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Iowa State tied a school record with seven stolen bases and ranks No. 2 nationally with 16 stolen bases on the season.
