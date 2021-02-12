The Iowa State softball team began the 2021 season Friday at the Doc Halverson UNI Dome Tournament in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The Cyclones returned to the diamond after a 341-day hiatus due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, which canceled the remainder of the 2020 season in March.
The first game of the season began this morning, the Cyclones winning against South Dakota State 4-2.
Alesia Ranches started out with a home run to left-center to give the Cyclones the first score of the game in the second inning.
Senior leader Sami Williams began her 2021 season by hitting the second and final home run of the game to left field in the sixth inning, positioning the score 3-2.
After a good start and finish to their first game, the last game of the night was against the home team, the University of Northern Iowa.
The Cyclones dominated the UNI Panthers 12-2 in six innings.
Skyler Ramos, left fielder for Iowa State, with Williams, for the second time, both hit home runs for the Cyclones during the second game.
Williams was on a roll with two home runs to end the first day of tournament play. Williams ended the 2020 season ranked among the nation’s leaders in RBIs (No. 20-28) and home runs (No. 15-9).
Fans are allowed to attend this weekend’s tournament. Tickets are $10 each day and can only be purchased the day of the event. Fans must social distance and wear face coverings throughout the course of the tournament.
Catch the Cyclones back in action at 8 a.m. against Butler and at 12:30 p.m. against Omaha on Saturday at the Doc Halverson UNI Dome Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.