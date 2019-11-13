Iowa State softball signed five new recruits to its 2020 recruiting class on National Signing Day Wednesday.
The Cyclone softball Twitter page sent updates throughout the day of the signees. Included in these updates was a quote from each of the five players. Four of the five specifically mentioned Iowa State felt like home.
Rachel Wicker
Wicker was the first signee of the day. She is an infielder from Puyallup, Washington. Wicker attends Rogers High School, which is located in Puyallup. She is a three-time First Team All-State player and Amateur Softball Association (ASA) National Champion. Wicker is listed as the 44th ranked player in the state of Washington by maxpreps.com.
We're so glad you chose to call Iowa State home, @rachelwicker11!🚨#NSD19 | #Cyclones🌪️ pic.twitter.com/c9K4BYpMak— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) November 13, 2019
Kali Gose
Gose is an outfielder from Hughson, California. She attends Hughson High School. Gose has placed first place in her respective region multiple times on the frontrowpreps.com leaderboard for batting average and hits.
Saya Swain
Swain is a pitcher from Paris, Texas. She attends Paris High School. Swain was named pitcher of the year in class 4A district 14 as a sophomore.
Alyssa Orr
Orr is from Fresno, California. She is an outfielder but also pitches. Orr attends Clovis North High School in Fresno. She is the 62nd-ranked player in the state of California, according to maxpreps.com. In addition to softball, Orr is a prolific track athlete, placing third in the 400-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash at the 2019 CIF Central Section Valley Championship.
"There's no place I would rather be."The feeling is mutual, @alyssaorr22. Welcome to Iowa State!🚨#NSD19 | #Cyclones🌪️ pic.twitter.com/ynUKW6dIKg— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) November 13, 2019
Abby Gunter
Gunter is from Salinas, California. She plays infield and outfield. Gunter attends Santa Catalina School in Monterey, California. She was named to the All Monterey County Softball Teams by the Monterey County Herald her freshman year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.