In the final game of the Gamecock Invitational, the Cyclones were able to fight through, defeating Boston College 5-4 to end the series.
Carli Spelhaug came out strong to start the game, hitting a single through the left side and stealing second base. Logan Schaben finished the inning by singling through the middle, allowing Carli Spelhaug to score.
The Eagles tied up the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth with Janessa Jasso and the Cyclone defense gave up four hits and two runs.
The went Cyclones back on top after a fly ball and RBI from Alesia Ranches with bases loaded. Sami Williams was able to score.
The lead for the Cyclones didn't last. In the bottom of the sixth, the Eagles hit a home run to tie up the game again, 4-4.
To end the game, Mikayla Ramos singled one up the middle, sending Schaben home. Cyclones took home the victory 5-4 over Boston College, ending the Gamecock Invitational 3-1.
Iowa State will head to the I-75 Challenge next weekend in Georgia against Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kennesaw State.
