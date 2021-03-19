The Iowa State softball team began another tournament weekend versus the St. Louis Billikens at the Billiken Bash in St. Louis on Friday.
With two slower first innings versus the Saint Louis Billikens, the Cyclones began the offensive roll in the top of the third with a single from sophomore Carli Spelhaug to score a Cyclone runner.
Freshman Milaysia Ochoa started off the Billiken Bash with an RBI of her own to score Spelhaug, extending the Cyclone lead 3-0.
Senior Skyler Ramos added to the offensive party with an RBI double. Spelhaug added another RBI to her list in the top of the fourth.
The Cyclones led 5-0 until a 2-RBI single by senior Sami Williams extended the lead to 7-0.
Ramos continued her hitting efforts with another double to extend the Cyclone lead 8-0.
SLU had a small response to the Cyclone offense with a two run homer.
But after that, it was all Iowa State until the end. Senior Logan Schaben hit her own 2-RBI double to extend the Cyclone lead, 11-2.
Sophomore Karlie Charles finished the outing with 4 K’s and she is now 9-2 on the season.
Another sophomore, Carli Spelhaug, led the Cyclone offense with 3 RBI’s and 3 of 4 at bat’s.
The Cyclones defeated Saint Louis 11-2. They will be back in action again versus the Billikens at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
