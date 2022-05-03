The Iowa State softball season is quickly coming to an end.
With only four games left, the Cyclones will continue to strive for a .500 record or better. The team currently has a 24-25 record, meaning that wins will be extra crucial at this time of year.
Iowa State will be headed to Des Moines for a single game against Drake Wednesday night.
The Cyclones played the Bulldogs back in February during the UNI-Dome Tournament but came up short with a final score of 6-7.
Drake has a current record of 18-26 but is 8-4 at its home field. Additionally, the Bulldogs are coming off a win in a three-game series with Loyola. The Bulldogs lost the series but won the final game 2-1.
After a weekend in Waco, Texas, Iowa State gained its first Big 12 series win of the season along with a two-game winning streak.
The Cyclones brought their excitement and momentum from their CyHawk series win to their games against Baylor and got their needed boost back.
“It [the Baylor series win] gave them back the confidence that we knew that they had and built,” head coach Jamie Pinkerton said.
Pinkerton says NCAA’s are still in play, but there is still some work to do before the regular season finishes up.
“Everything is still in front of us,” Pinkerton said.
The Cyclones have seen greatness from three of their main pitchers recently. Ellie Spelhaug earned Big 12 Conference pitcher of the week and got the win in game two against Baylor.
Karli Charles has also returned to the circle, as she played five innings in game one. In game three, Saya Swain got the win along with two strikeouts after pitching four innings.
Charles had not pitched multiple innings since April 6 in their game against UNI.
Pinkerton said it was a great outing by Charles and that she was back on track against Baylor.
“We needed that,” Pinkerton said.
After 43 stolen bases on 43 attempts, Carli Spelhaug was caught stealing during game three against Baylor after reviewing the play.
“It was unfortunate she got caught…I think the throw took the player into her,” Pinkerton said when discussing the play.
However, Pinkerton said it's time to move past it and just start another streak.
As the Cyclones prepare to play against Drake, having a strong defense and putting pressure on their opponent will be critical to getting a win.
Additionally, putting the ball in play and getting good pitching will be important.
“We just got to go out and play,” Pinkerton said.
Iowa State will play Drake at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Des Moines. The Cyclones will then return to Ames to play Kansas in one more three-game series of the season.
