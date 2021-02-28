The Iowa State softball team competed in the GCU Purple Classic Tournament this weekend, a tournament with many ups and downs for the Cyclones.
The last game of the GCU Purple Classic Tournament was played against Grand Canyon on Sunday, with the Cyclones winning 13-7.
Iowa State center fielder Lea Nelson gave the Cyclones their first chance to score in the second inning.
She was able to single to center field, advance to second on the throw, sending her teammates Mikayla Ramos and Milaysia Ochoa home.
In the third inning, Sami Williams hit a single up the middle which brought home Carli Spelhaug to add to run scoring.
Ramos was able to give the team their last score of the night in the seventh inning, finishing the game 13-7.
The Cyclones compete next on March 5-7 at the UT-Arlington Boerner Invitational in Arlington, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.