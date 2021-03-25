The Iowa State softball team begins Big 12 play this weekend right in its own backyard against the No. 1 team in the country, the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Cyclones have not played a Big 12 season since spring 2019 due to COVID-19, but the return of conference play means there are many opportunities to come for the team.
“I think my team has prepared to the best of their abilities and we are really excited to go in and try to dominate for the rest of the season," junior Mikayla Ramos said. "We’ve worked really hard, but we have more improvements to go on throughout the season. We’ve never been more excited and I think this is the team to take it all the way this year."
As a new schedule shift begins, there are adjustments for individual success in skill and mentality too.
“I need to continue to have the right mindset. Sometimes I get wrapped up thinking that I have to get this hit or I have to do that but sometimes it’s just as simple as having a better at bat or just swinging at better pitches,” Ramos said.
The team will play Oklahoma three times over the weekend. This is the first time the Cyclones have met the Sooners in softball since April 26, 2019.
With a sweep of the Saint Louis Billikens last weekend, the Cyclones have momentum built up.
“I think for the team, it’s sticking to Iowa State softball and playing big," Ramos said. "There’s no need for us to go in and be like 'oh it’s Oklahoma we need to play different softball to beat them.' We know how to play, which is our own softball and it’s within ourselves."
The first game of the weekend series will begin at 4 p.m. Friday at the Cyclone Sports Complex. Iowa State will face the Sooners at 1 p.m. Saturday and at noon Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.