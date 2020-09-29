After one of the most exciting weekends in recent Cyclone soccer history, two athletes were recognized this week by the Big 12 for their play against Baylor in Ames last Friday.
Jordan Silkowitz, the sophomore transfer who spent her first soccer season at Ohio State, was awarded Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week, and freshman Olivia Edwards was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week.
Silkowitz, a native of Fairfax, Virginia, made a career high eight saves, and was an integral part of the Cyclones being able to hang around and eventually get the win.
Another integral part of the double-overtime victory was Olivia Edwards heading in a goal past the Baylor goalkeeper in the 104th minute.
This is the first time that two Cyclones have been given weekly Big 12 honors in the same week since 2015.
The Cyclones travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU on Friday.
