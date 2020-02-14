After being named to the Big Ten All-Freshmen Team during the 2019 season, redshirt freshman goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz is making the jump from the Big 10 to the Big 12.
Iowa State announced the signing of Silkowitz on Friday via Twitter.
OFFICIAL: Jordan Silkowitz has signed with Iowa State! ✍️Silkowitz was a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection in 2019. Welcome to the Cyclone family, Jordan!#Cyclones🌪⚽️🌪 pic.twitter.com/VmcuprzlO8— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) February 14, 2020
Head Coach Matt Fannon will get another young piece with plenty of potential to add to the mix with an already young team with potential.
In 2019, Silkowitz played in all 18 games for Ohio State and recorded a team-high 58 saves on the season.
Silkowitz joins Iowa State at an interesting point with the goalkeeper spot.
The usual starter, junior Dayja Schwichtenberg, started the season in net for the Cyclones before getting injured around eight minutes into the Oct. 3 match against Texas Tech.
While thought to be out for 10 days, freshmen Georgia Wimmer stepped in to finish the Texas Tech game and played out the remaining seven conference games following the Texas Tech game.
Regardless of what happens at the goalkeeper spot, Fannon gets another young piece to help rebuild a struggling Iowa State team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.