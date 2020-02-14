Iowa State released its schedule for the spring season on Friday.
The Cyclones will start things off by traveling to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 29 to face off with North Dakota State in neutral territory.
The following weekend, Iowa State will travel to Iowa City, Iowa, to face Drake and Missouri with both games being on March 7. The Cyclones played Drake during the fall in an exhibition game that the Cyclones won 2-0.
Iowa State will have a break from competition before facing off with South Dakota and Wayne State in Vermillion, South Dakota, on April 4.
The last set of double headers will come on April 15, when the Cyclones face Upper Iowa and Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
On April 18, Iowa State will make the trip back to Iowa City to face off with Iowa, which will be a rematch from the fall when Iowa beat Iowa State 2-1 in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup.
To round out the spring season, Iowa State will host an alumni game that will take place on April 25 inside the Cyclone Sports Complex.
The spring will offer the first look at what newly-hired Head Coach Matt Fannon and his coaching staff can do with an Iowa State team that struggled throughout the fall, posting a 3-15 record and going winless in Big 12 competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.