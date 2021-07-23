The official Iowa State Cyclones women’s soccer schedule has been released for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
Last season, the Cyclones ended the season with a 3-6-4 record and a five-match unbeaten streak, which is the longest since the 2010-11 season.
The team also matched up against four teams ranked in the top 15 nationally by the United Soccer Coaches poll. The 2020-21 season is the first time in program history the team has faced four top-15 opponents in the same regular season.
The team also finished the 2021 spring campaign with a 1-0-4 record.
The Cyclones will kick off this upcoming season Aug. 7. The first home opener will be against Drake University on Aug. 29. The team is scheduled to host nine matches at the Cyclones Soccer Complex this season.
Iowa State schedule
Aug. 7 at Omaha (Exhibition)
Aug. 19 at UC-Santa Barbara
Aug. 22 at CSUN
Aug. 26 at Iowa
Aug. 19 vs. Drake
Sept. 5 vs. SIU-Edwardsville
Sept. 9 vs. Memphis
Sept. 16 vs. Creighton
Sept. 19 at South Dakota
Sept. 24 at West Virginia
Sept. 30 vs. Oklahoma State
Oct. 3 vs. Kansas
Oct. 8 at Texas
Oct. 14 vs. Texas Tech
Oct. 17 vs. TCU
Oct. 21 at Baylor
Oct. 24 vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 28 at Kansas State
