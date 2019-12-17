The Iowa State soccer team has a new face at the helm.
The Cyclones announced on Tuesday that Matt Fannon has been hired to take over the reins of the program. He replaces former coach Tony Minatta, who resigned in October after six seasons and accepted a job at Stephen F. Austin.
Fannon was an assistant at Regis University and the University of Wyoming before assuming head coaching responsibilities at Wittenberg (2013-16) and Bowling Green State (2017-19), and now he holds a Power 5 coaching job.
“We are thrilled to announce that Matt will be joining the Cyclone family to lead our soccer program,” ISU senior associate athletics Dr. Calli Sanders said in a release. “He is a proven program builder at the Division 1 level and has a passion for coaching soccer and developing student-athletes.”
Fannon, a native of York, England, guided Bowling Green State to a 41-18-7 mark (26-6-1) MAC in his three seasons there. He won more games at BGSU than the school won in the eight year prior combined. The Falcons also made it to the NCAA Tournament in the last two seasons, something Iowa State has only done once in program history (2005).
Fannon won the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Coach of the Year the last three years in a row for his turnaround of the Bowling Green State program.
At Wittenberg, he did much of the same as he led the program to more than 40 wins over four seasons. His team made the NCAA Division III Tournament in his final year and Fannon won the NCAC Coach of the Year.
🗣️ "With the support of the clearly passionate and loyal fans, we believe we can turn it into a power within the Big 12."#Cyclones 🌪️⚽️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/NAHDhCtyai— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) December 17, 2019
Known for an attacking style of play with the Falcons, that style can take time to develop, and Fannon hopes to make an impact right away at Iowa State.
“Julie and I are thrilled to be bringing our family to Ames,” Fannon said. “In the short time we have had to get to know our new home, it’s clear that the championship culture is founded on a wonderfully welcoming family environment. Being trusted with the chance to build the Iowa State soccer team into a strong and competitive program is an opportunity I am excited to accept.”
