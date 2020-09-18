The Cyclones traveled to take on the Cowgirls of Oklahoma State on Friday, facing another tough opponent in this very young and very different season.
The first half didn't see any goals scored, but was not short on action. The shots were 7-3 in favor of the Cowgirls. Iowa State committed seven fouls, with Oklahoma State committing eight.
Iowa State did, however, get two yellow cards called against them, one on Emma Mira and the other on a substitute, Abbey Van Wyngarden.
Each team had a couple of very good opportunities, with one of Oklahoma State's shots going off the crossbar and going across an open goal. The Cyclone's chances seemed to come early on in the game.
The second half started with an early goal about five minutes in from Kassi Ginther. She was hovering around the front of the net and was able to get a shot past the Cowgirl goaltender.
Oklahoma State, however, wasted little to no time gaining the goal back. Gabriella Coleman beat Cyclone goaltender Jordan Silkowitz with about nine minutes gone in the second half to even the score.
The score to even the game also gave the home team a bit of momentum, with a couple great chances coming midway through the final 45 minutes.
The difference in the game came with about three minutes to go, when the Cowgirls got a penalty kick. The first one was taken by Olyvia Dowell and was saved by Silkowitz. However, she was said to have left the line early. Grace Yochum stepped up and buried the second opportunity, and the game-winning goal gave Oklahoma State the 2-1 victory.
The Cyclones moved to 0-2 on the year and in conference play, and Oklahoma State moves to 2-0 in both.
Iowa State comes home to face Baylor on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
