Iowa State soccer went into Lubbock, Texas, looking for a win. And with the opponent being winless Texas Tech, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to get going in the right direction.
The pregame optimism didn't pan out as Iowa State was defeated 1-0 by the Red Raiders on Friday.
The first part of the game featured many good Red Raider chances, followed mostly by many good Jordan Silkowitz saves. One ball flew right in front of the net, and Silkowitz was able to punch it out of the air to avoid further damage.
Texas Tech was able to break through in about the 40th minute. The Cyclones headed the ball into the air in their defensive zone, and Gisselle Kozarski was able to get it over the head of the aggressive Cyclone goaltender to go up 1-0.
Iowa State was held without a shot on goal, and had only one shot as a whole. Meanwhile, Texas Tech was able to put up six total shots, with four of them being on goal.
That one goal scored by Kozarski ended up being the difference and Iowa State lost in the end.
Iowa State falls to 2-5, and Texas Tech moves to 1-3-2. Iowa State returns home to play against Kansas State on Oct. 30.
