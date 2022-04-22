Iowa State soccer has one last chance to end its spring campaign undefeated against Northern Iowa on Friday.
The Cyclones were unbeatable through their first three spring game and haven’t conceded a single goal. After a 0-0 tie against Western Illinois and a 1-0 win against Drake, the Cyclones continued with a 3-0 win against Grand View last week.
“We’ve dominated the games in a way that is obviously really pleasing,” Iowa State head coach Matt Fannon said.
This domination, especially against Grand View, has been evident throughout the spring. The coaching staff observed that Grand View had the ball in the Cyclones' half for approximately 40 seconds in a game that neared 70 minutes.
Junior midfielder Mira Emma said a successful spring prepares them for a successful season in the fall.
“Matt [Fannon] has put in a good foundation of how we want to play and we’re grateful for that,” Emma said. “I think it’s definitely going to carry over into the fall leading into Big 12 games.”
Fannon said the competition this weekend is going to be stiffer, but he expects his team to be up for that.
He said the team's goal for the match against the Panthers is to make sure to stamp its authority on the game in the way they have done it in the other spring games.
Senior goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz said the team has worked hard for their success in practice as well as in the film breakdown of their previous games.
“We have a motto here: Every day is game day,” Silkowitz said. “I’m super excited. Just super thankful to get to play each and every day and just end the spring with a bang.”
Although the spring campaign has been a success so far, the team agrees on one weak spot of their game.
“Finishing. Finishing, scoring more goals, executing in the final third,” Emma said. “We’ve created more chances than we ever have in the past but moving forward, finishing those chances that we have.”
The Cyclones' match against Northern Iowa is set to kick off at 8 p.m. Friday in Cedar Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.