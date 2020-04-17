The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced the selections to the 2020 Division I All-American teams on Friday.
Iowa State had six wrestlers honored among the three All-American teams, including three First Team All-Americans.
After going the distance in the Big 12 Championships and ending the season at ranks No. 4 and No. 3 in their respective weight classes, Ian Parker (141 pounds) and David Carr (157) capped off two successful seasons with a spot as First Team All-Americans.
Jarrett Degen (149) joined Parker and Carr as the third Cyclone selection to the First Team. Degen missed a chunk of the season due to a shoulder injury at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, but he returned and finished the year with a third-place finish at the Big 12 Championships and ranked at No. 8.
Two Cyclones were honored as Second Team All-Americans.
Alex Mackall (125) and Gannon Gremmel (285) made the Second Team with a season that saw both make it to the Big 12 Championship finals at their respective weight but fall just short of a Big 12 title.
Mackall finished the season ranked at No. 12 and Gremmel finished the season ranked at No. 14.
Finishing the season ranked No. 12, Sam Colbray (174) was Iowa State’s only representative on the Honorable Mention All-Americans team.
Colbray went through a weight swap halfway through the year and dropped from 184 to 174. He finished his season with a fourth-place finish at the Big 12 Championships.
