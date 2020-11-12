The Iowa State cross country teams both finished their fall seasons in Lawrence, Kansas, on Oct. 30, ending a season full of dominance.
The NCAA National Championships will be held in March but for now, the teams are done competing.
Strong core for the men's team
The men’s team won the Bob Timmons Classic team title in Lawrence, Kansas, placed second at the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and placed second at the Big 12 Championship.
The success during the fall season came from the core built by the team. The Cyclone men had seven men finish All-Big 12 — Mitchell Day, Milo Greder, Chad Johnson, Wesley Kiptoo, Festus Lagat, Thomas Pollard and Gable Sieperda.
With this kind of core, the Cyclone men have succeeded at top three finishes and will be able to do so moving forward.
The men’s newcomer, Kiptoo, won each race he ran in this fall. Kiptoo was awarded Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year, Big 12 Runner of the Year and All-Big 12. He also won the individual Big 12 Championship race.
“I feel really good, I’ve had good teammates and good coaches this season,” Kiptoo said.
Logue finishes on top of the Big 12
The success of Iowa State cross country is shown even more on the women's team.
The women’s team won the team titles at the Bob Timmons Classic, the Cowboy Jamboree and the Big 12 Championship — all of the races it competed in this season.
The women’s team has depth at every age and level. Four Cyclone women earned All-Big 12 honors — Brenna Cohoon, Winrose Chesang, Dana Feyen and Cailie Logue.
Logue was awarded Big 12 Runner of the Year and won the individual Big 12 Championship race.
“With the end of the season, I feel excited, I feel grateful that we got to have a season and a Big 12 Championship," Logue said.
Logue said the pandemic has forced team members to change their mindsets on the course and in life in general.
“There’s been a lot of uncertainty in this time and it’s taught all of us that change is something that people aren’t comfortable with," Logue said. "It’s taught us to not worry about the things that you can’t control and to be grateful for the things that you do have and that are going well."
Logue finished as the Big 12 Champion for the third time, adding another accolade to her collection.
“To know that as a team we were able to execute and finish where we needed to be to reach our goals and have that special day was exciting," Logue said. "As a senior I was grateful to be there racing and I had a lot of fun competing. There were a lot of other girls in the Big 12 who didn’t make winning easy."
