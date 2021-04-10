Iowa State faced Texas on Saturday, with the Longhorns once again walking away with a victory.
The Longhorns were the first to attack offensively with a lead off home run from junior Janae Jefferson.
Texas scored again in the top of the second to make it 2-0. The offense kept going in the third which forced the Cyclones to switch pitchers. Karlie Charles entered the game to pitch for the Cyclones.
A string of RBIs by the Longhorns and a Cyclone error made the score 7-0.
The Cyclones came back swinging with a sophomore Carli Spelhaug two run homer in the bottom of the third to make it 7-2.
Another Longhorn home run extended Texas’ lead, 8-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Cyclones put one runner on with junior Kasey Simpson double. With scrappy base-running, the Cyclones pushed another run across to make it 8-4.
The Cyclone defense didn’t allow any Texas runs in the top of the fifth.
A Texas error and disciplined base running allowed the Cyclones to get another across, making it 8-5.
Texas pushed two home in the top of the sixth to make it 10-5.
The Texas Longhorns defeated the Cyclones, 11-5. The series finale is on Sunday at Noon at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
