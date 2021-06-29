The Iowa State Athletics Department named Sami Williams the Celia Barquin Arozamena Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year.
Williams helped Iowa State turn the 2021 season into one of its best in school history. She led the Cyclones to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1988. Williams and the team didn't stop there, as they got to their first-ever NCAA Regional Final appearance, which they ended up losing to Missouri.
Williams was a softball All-American for the Cyclones this past year with an excellent career resume. Williams is the Big 12's all-time leader in career hits (329) and total bases (627).
Williams' record-breaking carried over to the team as well. She is the school's all-time leader in home runs (67), RBIs (180), games played (253), doubles (79), hits (329) and runs scored (212).
After the season, Williams became the first Iowa State player ever to be named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association First Team All-American.
Iowa State softball Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton has had great things to say about Williams throughout her career, including saying she is a "generational talent." He has gone on the record discussing how hard she has worked, being a division one softball player while being a software engineering major.
Williams ends her college career with one of the best seasons in school history while accomplishing milestones along the way. Williams will go down as one of the greatest softball players in Iowa State history.
