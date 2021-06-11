Softball player Sami Williams and wrestler David Carr are Iowa State’s candidates for 2021 Big 12 Sportspersons of the Year. Each school in the conference has one women’s sport nominee and one men’s.
This award is granted to the athlete that has shown sportsmanship, excelled academically and serviced their community in some way. The award has been handed out since 2001. Cyclone athletes have taken home this honor on two occasions. The first was wrestler Cael Sanderson in 2002, and the second was taken by running back David Montgomery in 2019.
Williams has shined on the field, receiving NFCA First Team All-American honors, but she has also done great things off of the field. Williams became a four-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 this season, proving herself in the classroom. Williams was also a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award. This award is given to a player that leads in the following criteria: classroom, community, character and competition.
Carr has also been outstanding on and off the mat. Carr won the NCAA Championship in the 157-pound weight class, with a 20-0 individual record for the season. While his accomplishments while playing are strong, he has also done great things in the classroom. Carr has appeared on Academic All-Big 12 teams on two occasions, and his mindset and work ethic have always stood out to his coaches.
These athletes have represented Iowa State in the classroom, community and through their respective sports, earning the recognition of the Big 12. The men’s and women’s award winners will be announced by the Big 12 conference Thursday.
