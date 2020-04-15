In late March, the NCAA announced it will grant all of Division I seniors competing in spring sports an option to exercise a fifth year of eligibility. This was in response to the coronavirus pandemic, causing the NCAA to shut down spring sports since March 17.
Iowa State's all-time leader in in single season stroke average (70.38), Tripp Kinney, announced he will return for a fifth season April 13. This left the door open for the other senior of Iowa State men's golf, Sam Vincent, a chance to return as well.
The Hamilton, New Zealand, native announced via the Iowa State men's golf Twitter page that he will also return for a fifth season in Ames.
We got another one back! @Svinny59 will return for another season as a Cyclone. Vincent made the 2018 Big 12 All-Tournament team. #CyclONEnation 🌪️⛳🌪️ pic.twitter.com/Fe82rcot8L— Iowa State Men’s Golf (@CycloneMGOLF) April 15, 2020
Vincent has been a very productive golfer for the Cyclones throughout his four-year career. In the 2019-20 campaign alone, he was on his way to leading the team with three eagles and 49 birdies.
He has also shown up in big moments throughout his career, as he appeared on the Big 12 All-Tournament team in 2018.
The veteran Cyclone's presence will be felt next season, as Head Coach Andrew Tank's team is now expected to return all six serious contributors from last season.
Iowa State was picking up steam down the stretch of the 2019-20 season before it was cancelled by placing in the top five of two of its final three tournaments. It will be refreshing to see the Cyclones have the opportunity to finish what they started next season.
