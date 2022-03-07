The Iowa State women’s basketball team’s big three of Ashley Joens, Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan were rewarded with 2022 All-Big 12 First Team honors Monday.
Donarski also took home Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors as she has been the defensive cornerstone for the Cyclones all season long. While guarding these top-tier scorers, Donarski allowed just over nine points per game on 30 percent shooting.
In addition to first team and defensive player of the year honors, Donarski made the Big 12 All-Defensive team.
On the offensive side of the ball, Donarski averages 14.3 points per game, and establishing herself as a top three-point shooter in the conference.
Ashley Joens made the All-Big 12 First Team for the third time in her career. Scoring 20.3 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game, Joens has been the offensive leader for not only this year’s team, but the last three years.
Emily Ryan joined her teammates on the All-Big 12 First Team, sitting in the top-five of the NCAA with 7.1 assists per game.
Ryan also scores 12.6 points per game and clogs the passing lanes, averaging 1.8 steals per game.
