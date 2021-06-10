Iowa State men’s golf head coach Andrew Tank announced on Thursday that Ruben Sondjaja is now an assistant coach. Sondjaja competed on the Iowa State men’s golf team from 2014-17, earning NCAA Championship berths in 2014 and 2017.
After his career as a Cyclone golfer came to a close, Sondjaja spent time on the Australasian tour which is a professional golf tour in Australia, and the Mackenzie tour which is a professional tour located in Canada.
Sondjaja returned to Iowa State in 2019 and has since served as a graduate assistant for operations for the men’s and womens’ golf teams. He has been a part of the Cyclone family for years, and the rest of the staff has said nothing but good things about him.
Coach Tank has said nothing but great things about Sondjaja as a player and during his days as a graduate assistant. Sondjaja has seen his role increase steadily as a graduate assistant, and will now get the chance to showcase his experience as a player and staff member during his next chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.