Day three of the NCAA West Preliminary meet ended on a soggy note, as none of the running events were able to be completed due to a lightning delay. Hosts Texas A&M confirmed Friday evening that the remainder of the events will be Saturday.
Iowa State competed in just one event today as freshman Kevin Sakson took part in the men's discus. The Haapsalu, Estonia, native fouled on all three of his attempts to finish last. Sakson also competed in the shot put Wednesday and fouled on all three of his attempts in that event as well.
The Cyclones did get a highlight in Thursday's events as junior Cailie Logue qualified for the NCAA Championships in the women's 10,000 meters. Logue, who won both the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter titles at the Big 12 Championships a couple weeks ago, finished in a time of 33:46.05 after staying in the front group for a majority of the race. The All-American qualified in the 5,000 meters for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships, but this meet was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa State men will compete in the following events Saturday: 3,000-meter steeplechase, 800 meters, 400-meter hurdles, 5,000 meters and 4x400-meter relay. The Cyclone women also have two events left in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and discus throw.
A schedule for the remainder of the events left for the meet has not been determined.
