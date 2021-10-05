The Iowa State wrestling team announced Monday afternoon that redshirt sophomore Aden Reeves would be transferring from the program.
"We wish Aden the very best as he moves on from Iowa State," Wrestling head coach Kevin Dresser said in a press release. "He is a great young man and he will be an asset wherever he ends up."
Reeves, a 125-pounder, competed in four dual meets for the Cyclones during the 2020-21 season and compiled a record of 0-6.
In his freshman season, he competed unattached and registered a match record of 16-9 in six meets, including four wins by fall and two by a major decision.
At this time, Reeves' future destination is unknown.
