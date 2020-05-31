Iowa State women’s soccer Head Coach Matt Fannon announced Iowa State’s 2020 spring signing class on May 22. After graduating four seniors following the fall season, the Cyclones will be welcoming 10 new additions to their roster.
Iowa State will be adding forward Meghan Carl, midfielders Isabelle Barmore, Grace Guidry, Elin Persson and Hannah Shaw, defenders Olivia Edwards, Paige Moore and Schuyler Riese, as well as goalkeepers Cora Anderson and Jordan Silkowitz.
Out of the 10 newest additions to the Cyclones’ roster, Silkowitz is the only one to have any experience at the collegiate level, as she transferred to Iowa State after playing her redshirt freshman year for Ohio State. In her redshirt freshman year, Silkowitz was named as a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection.
Silkowitz will now be joining a goalkeeper core consisted of her, Anderson, Dayja Schwichtenberg, Georgia Wimmer, Rachel Vander Hart and newly-hired Assistant Coach and Goalkeeper Coach Dan Ball.
Release | Iowa State Announces 2020 Soccer Signing ClassJoin us in welcoming our 🔟 signees to #CyclONEnation!📰: https://t.co/matIs4tdY0#LevelUp | #Cyclones🌪️⚽️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/l2jOnuHqzq— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) May 22, 2020
The signing of Persson (Bjärred, Sweden) has also officially marked Fannon’s first international signee at Iowa State and is the first international player to play for the Cyclones in 17 years, with the last international player being 2003 defender Arlene Samuel of Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
Iowa State comes into the 2020 season with an already young team and with its 10 newest additions, the total number of underclassmen on the roster doubles from 10 underclassmen to 20, all while only having six players going into the season as seniors.
With the remainder of the spring season being cut short, Iowa State women’s soccer will now look to its fall season with the status of fall sports still up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
