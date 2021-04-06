After two seasons with Iowa State, Rasir Bolton has entered the transfer portal following a junior season with the team where he led Iowa State in points per game, assists per game and rebounds per game.
The news was first reported by verbalcommits.com.
Iowa State G Rasir Bolton (JR) has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. (HT @jakelieberman2) https://t.co/vznZRJa9Yu— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 6, 2021
Bolton took to Twitter to show his appreciation for Iowa State and its fans. He also announced he was graduating early to become an Iowa State alumnus.
All Love🌪 pic.twitter.com/TujyFYSAqF— Rasir Bolton (@rasir_45) April 6, 2021
Bolton averaged 15.5 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game and 3.9 assists per game in his final season with the Cyclones. He also had his most efficient season, making 45.9 percent of shots from the floor, improving his career average to 41.3 percent.
In two years with the Cyclones, Bolton averaged 15.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from 3-point range.
Iowa State finished the 2020-21 season on a low note, losing all 18 conference games it played, followed by a first-round exit in the Big 12 Tournament. The season resulted in the program deciding to part ways with Steve Prohm and bringing in T.J. Otzelberger to be its new head coach.
Bolton became the fifth Cyclone to transfer after the end of the season, following the likes of Tyler Harris, Nate Jenkins, Darlinstone Dubar and Dudley Blackwell.
