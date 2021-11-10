Editor's note: Each week, the Iowa State Daily will look back on a notable matchup from the past between the Cyclones and whoever they are playing that particular week.
This week, assistant sports editor James Powell goes back to Iowa State's only road win without Matt Campbell over Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, on Oct. 29, 2011.
Iowa State has an all-time record of 7-10 against the Red Raiders dating back to 1967. The fact that the Cyclones have won the last five, all in the Matt Campbell era, means they were 2-10 pre-Campbell, and one of those was a road win.
That lone win came in 2011, as the Cyclones went into Lubbock and defeated the home team 41-7.
It was quite the upset, as Texas Tech was ranked 19th going into the game, holding a record of 5-2.
It was the rushing attack of Iowa State that told the story, as the Cyclones scored four rushing touchdowns and posted 368 total rushing yards.
Aiding in that total was James White and Duran Hollis, who each went over 100 yards on the day.
The game was dominated by Iowa State essentially from the get-go, as they got out to a 14-0 lead and led 24-7 at halftime. Hollis scampered for a 71-yard score on the opening drive of the second half, and it was smooth sailing from then on.
The defense also contributed in a big way, not only holding Texas Tech to just seven points but allowing less than 300 yards of offense. It also forced three turnovers.
It was the first time in their last 70 contests that Texas Tech was held without a touchdown pass.
Iowa State quarterback Jared Barnett, was solid in completing just over 50 percent of his passes along with a passing touchdown.
As a whole, the Cyclones posted 512 yards of offense, and maintained possession for 34 minutes compared to about 25 for the Red Raiders.
