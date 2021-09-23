Editor's note: Each week, the Iowa State Daily will look back on a notable matchup from the past between the Cyclones and whoever they are playing that particular week.
This week, we look back to the last time the Cyclones won in Waco against Baylor - a 23-13 win in 2017.
The year was 2017, Matt Campbell's second full year with Iowa State. The Cyclones came into this game against Baylor with a 4-3 record in the Big 12, and a chance to secure their first winning season in the Big 12 since 2000.
With Zeb Noland at the helm and David Montgomery running the ball, Iowa State was having a historically good season. Throw in weapons like Allen Lazard and Hakeem Butler and the offense of Iowa State was as dangerous as it had been in quite some time.
Baylor was 1-6 in the Big 12, and 1-9 overall coming into the matchup with Iowa State, and was led by then-freshman Charlie Brewer and featured wideout Denzel Mims, who now plays for the New York Jets.
The game itself was a close one throughout, as the teams each scored a touchdown and a field goal to knot it at 10-10 until about two minutes to go until halftime. That was when Noland aired out a 67-yard bomb to Hakeem Butler, who snagged it with one-hand and fought off multiple defenders on his way to the end zone, putting Iowa State up for good just before halftime.
The second half featured three field goals, two by the Cyclones and one by Baylor. The game ended after Iowa State was able to milk the last 4:48 off the clock to win the game, 23-13.
Noland's game stats read 14-28, passing for 180 yards and two scores. Montgomery added 27 carries for a solid 144 yards, an average of 5.3 yards per carry.
Butler's only catch was the crucial 67-yard score, but Lazard added two catches for 52 yards and the other Cyclone touchdown.
Another important note from this 2017 matchup is that this was the game where Allen Lazard, a senior at the time, passed Todd Blythe for the most receiving yards in Cyclone history.
Iowa State would go on to win the Liberty Bowl, and clinched Matt Campbell's first winning season as head coach of the Cyclones.
