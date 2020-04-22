The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted several events all around the world, causing most to be canceled or postponed and now an annual Iowa tradition has fallen victim to the pandemic.
It was announced Monday on RAGBRAI’s website that RAGBRAI XLVIII would be postponed until July 2021.
RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, was scheduled to take place over a seven-day period during July 19-25, where riders would travel around 420 miles from Le Mars to Clinton.
RAGBRAI XLVIII in July 2021 will still use the original route planned for 2020, where riders will go through Le Mars, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, Maquoketa and Clinton, however it’ll be during a different seven-day stretch. The new date for RAGBRAI XLVIII be July 25-31 in 2021.
Riders that were already registered for RAGBRAI will have the opportunity to transfer their 2020 registration for the 2021 event. If riders do not want to take part in the 2021 ride, they have the option of getting a full refund of their 2020 registration.
If riders don’t wish to use either of those options, they can also donate their registration to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition.
For those interested in registering for the 2021 ride, registration opens on Nov. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.