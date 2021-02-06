Iowa State only held three entries in the final day of the Doc Hale Elite Meet in Blacksburg, Virginia on Saturday.
Jalaiya Bartley took the headlines for Iowa State. The junior from Cypress, Texas, placed third overall in the triple jump with a best jump of 40-1.25
Meanwhile, the Cyclones' 4x400 meter relay team made up of Erika Furbeck, Bria Barnes, Zakiyah Amos and Katarina Vlahovic finished in seventh place with a time of 3:49.47.
Finally, Bria Barnes capped off the day for the Cyclones in the 200-meter dash. Barnes would go on to finish 19th with a time of 25.22.
Track and field returns to competition on Feb 12-13 in Ames for the Iowa State Classic.
