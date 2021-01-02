Rest easy Iowa State fans. Three of Iowa State's most impactful players in quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end Chase Allen and linebacker Mike Rose are returning for their senior seasons.
After winning the program's first New Year's Six bowl game in the 2020 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Purdy and Rose told media that they both will be returning for another season in Ames in 2021.
"Yeah, I'm coming back for my senior year," Purdy told reporters post game on Saturday.
Allen announced his decision on his Twitter page.
Keep the Fiesta going!!! 🌪#FiestaBowlChamps pic.twitter.com/qQ3T7NWPsk— Chase Allen (@Dr_ChaseAllen) January 3, 2021
Purdy and Rose are among many players on Iowa State's historic 9-3 season that are eligible to declare for the NFL Draft based on their junior status, the first year a player can declare for the NFL Draft.
Allen, a redshirt senior, caught 19 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020 season.
BREAKING: Mike Rose just told reporters he is coming back next season. @ISDsports "I think we are going to have a lot of people come back."— Matt Belinson (@BelinsonMatt) January 3, 2021
Purdy was named 2020 Fiesta Bowl Offensive Player of the Game and Rose collected his fifth interception of the season to seal the win for Iowa State over Oregon. Rose was also named 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
