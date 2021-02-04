One and done. That's all of the Big 12 Conference competition Iowa State swim and dive team will get in the 2020-21 season, with a Friday and Saturday meet against the Kansas Jayhawks.
After their dominant performance against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Jan. 30, the swim team looks to continue their excellent performance against the Jayhawks. But the Cyclones haven't had much success against their conference rivals.
Iowa State's last win against Kansas came in the 2014 season, with the Jayhawks holding an all-time 30-5 record over Iowa State.
After this meet against Kansas, the Cyclones will head into postseason competition as they head down to Austin, Texas, for the Big 12 Championships meet Feb. 24-27.
