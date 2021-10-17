"Farmageddon" 2021 had something for everyone.
Whether it was 75 yards right out of the gate from the always-explosive Breece Hall or a 18-play drive that lasted 10 minutes and surely brings football purists to tears, Iowa State was as versatile as can be against the Wildcats.
It's hard to argue which was more deflating for the home team. But all of the stadium fell quiet after the first play of the game, implying that Iowa State had captured the momentum.
But with a play like that, the problem is always that there's 59 minutes of the game left to be played. Iowa State's counter to that is to take up almost a whole quarter to score a touchdown that wasn't as shocking, but likely felt a whole lot sweeter for Matt Campbell.
With 12 minutes and 30 seconds left in the third quarter, Iowa State got the football at their own seven yard line and ran the ball for six yards on first down.
Fast forward to two minutes and 55 seconds remaining in the third, and Brock Purdy threw the ball on a metaphorical string to Sean Shaw Jr., allowing him to toe-tap in the end zone for his first touchdown this season.
The score after the extra point was 27-7, but the Cyclones probably felt like that drive should've had some bonus points tacked on for the textbook nature of it.
Make no mistake: the 18-play drive was Iowa State's best of the season by far and I think it played a major role in the outcome.
Perhaps the most impressive feature of that drive was that it featured one third down conversion after the other. Iowa State was five for five on third down, and that allowed the Cyclones to stay ahead of the chains and keep the drive going.
"It really just came down to converting on third down every time," Purdy said. "I thought we executed really well."
Overall, Purdy was six of seven on the drive, the lone incompletion was intended for Tarique Milton. He threw for 48 yards on the drive and rushed for another seven.
Breece Hall put in 32 of his 197 masterful yards on the drive, and he too ran the ball effectively enough to consistently set his team up well.
"I just think it really, you know, tired out the defense," Hall said. "For them to know that they really couldn't stop us... when we scored that touchdown it was kind of, like, a relief."
Going beyond the stats, however, can tell the more important tale of that drive.
Ten minutes of game time is an eternity for an opposing defense to be on the field. Kansas State just continued to let the Cyclones drive down the field and eventually were likely too gassed to really take a stand at the goal line.
In addition, imposing your will for that many plays and that amount of a quarter can be demoralizing for a fanbase, coaching staff, as well as its players.
The fact that the touchdown from Purdy put them up by three possessions just before the fourth quarter was just icing on the cake. What really came of that drive went past the scoreboard in my opinion.
It showed that the Cyclones are capable of running their offense extensively and consistently. Pairing it with the huge run from Breece Hall early in the game shows their versatility.
What Hall and the Cyclone offense did to start the game set the tone. It immediately put them ahead of the curve, and allowed them to control the game.
Whether it was Andrew Mevis connecting on both of his two field goals in the first half or their modest thirteen play drive to go up 17-7, it set the Cyclones up well for success in the second half, as they led 20-7 going into the locker room.
Moreover, what their solid first half provided for them was a chance to control the game in the second half. Especially if their defense could get a stop to begin the half, which they did.
From there, it was a surgical and methodical drive that put them up 27-7, and took the life out of any hope for Kansas State in the second half.
If Iowa State had been trailing after halftime, which they have in both their losses so far this season, it may have forced them to force the issue and push the ball down the field.
But with a strong first half and a stout defensive series to start the second, it allowed Iowa State to impose their will, chunk their way down the field and put together as strong a drive as they'll have all year.
And they'll need it this Saturday against the top-10 Cowboys.
