Following a stellar performance in the opening weekend of the season, Iowa State senior libero Marija Popovic has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
Popovic tallied 21 digs in her Iowa State debut on Friday, playing a big part in the Cyclones' 3-1 victory over Drake. She followed with 17 digs in a sweep of Omaha on Saturday. Cyclone opponents were only able to muster a combined .110 hitting percentage, due in big part to the Pittsburgh transfer’s defense.
Popovic was also named to the Cyclone Challenge All-Tournament Team while leading the Big 12 in digs per set with 5.43
Popovic and the Cyclones will look to continue their strong start to the season this weekend at the Penn State Classic, with their first match coming against LSU at 10 a.m. on Friday.
