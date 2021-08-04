Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard was named president of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) for the 2021-22 term.
The NACDA is a committee that allows members of athletic departments from across the nation to network and exchange information. The group also provides opportunities to learn from some of the best athletic directors in the country at different events.
Pollard admitted it is a challenging time to be a leader of college athletics, but he is ready for the challenge.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the next president of NACDA," Pollard said. "It is humbling to join the long list of amazing leaders who have previously served as president of our organization. I look forward to working with Bob Vecchione and the NACDA staff, along with the other members of the Executive Committee, to help lead our profession during one of the most challenging times our industry has ever faced."
During his tenure in Ames, Iowa State Athletics has reached all-time highs. Pollard came to Ames in 2005 from the University of Wisconsin, where he served under legendary coach and Athletic Director Barry Alvarez.
The Iowa State Athletic Department has made significant strides since Pollard has come to Ames. Iowa State has seen significant improvements on and off the field. Pollard is partially credited with turning around the Iowa State football program with the hiring of Head Coach Matt Campbell.
Pollard's experience will certainly assist him while leading the NACDA over the next year.
