As the state of Iowa begins to see positive trends in the amount of hospitalization rates, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced that Iowa State athletics will resume its COVID-19 fan attendance policy in a letter to fans on Tuesday.
Fans will now be able to attend Iowa State football's regular season finale against West Virginia on Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium, women's basketball's matchup with South Carolina and men's basketball's game against DePaul on Sunday.
The decision to return to the comes after Pollard said was made after "through discussion with university leaders after reviews of state and local COVID-19 positivity trends and hospitalization rates."
Pollard made clear that like previous games with fans in attendance, following mitigation protocols will be of the upmost priority for the policies of fan attendance to stay in place.
"We will continue to monitor local COVID cases closely and adjust our plans accordingly if warranted," Pollard said in his letter.
