After a first week filled with changes with Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announcing that the Cyclones would play its season in front of 25,000 fans, the idea was scrapped just days later. They'll try it again with the second game of the season according to a letter from Jamie Pollard.
This time, the Cyclones will try only 15,000 fans as the team plays Oklahoma on Oct. 3.
Football Attendance Update - Iowa State University Athletics https://t.co/H9GapCD1nW— Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) September 24, 2020
"Campus officials have closely monitored the local COVID positivity rate, factored in projected attendance (a number of individuals have opted out of their tickets the last month) for an Iowa State home game and noted the crowd sizes that other institutions/NFL teams have hosted this season to best assess the disability of having fans at games," Pollard said in a letter to Cyclone fans.
The letter cites the weekly positivity rate declining and points out that Dr. Chris Hostler of Infection Control Education for Major Sports has been helping provide recommendations for NFL teams and Big 12 teams.
"After close review of this information, especially the declining virus positivity rates, we have decided to permit fans at our next home games," Pollard said.
"We have also decided that there will be no general admission seating," Pollard said. "All fans will have an assigned seat to provide for efficient contact tracing, if necessary. As a result, Jr. Cyclone Club hillside seating will be eliminated for the season."
